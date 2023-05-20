The focus is on leadership communication 

May 20, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

A good part of leadership is about communication — about communicating effectively.

A young toastmasters club in Chennai has leadership communication as its focus area, and many leaders in various fields as members.

“360° Toastmasters Club: Of the exclusive, for the exclusive, by the exclusive” will have its seventh meeting on May 21 at the Presidency Club, Egmore.

Sridhar Ranganathan, a charter member of the Club, says the idea of starting such a club was mooted by Abraham Zachariah, chartered accountant, educationist and one of the first Toastmasters in Tamil Nadu.

There were challenges in starting a club with a single-point focus. “That is why we thought we must have heterogeneity but with some filters,” says Ranganathan, who has been with Toastmasters for 17 years. “While we are all about being inclusive we would bring inclusivity,” he says.

The club already has CEOs, top Government officials, entrepreneurs, educationists, experienced doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, professors, consultants and start-up founders.

“Currently, 16 members have enrolled with the club. While we want more experienced people to join us, the focus is more on quality than quantity,” says Ranganathan, who is co-founder and CEO of Helyxon.

While the format would remain the same with prepared speeches, table topics and evaluation, the Club would be bringing in professionals who can add impetus to the initiative.

“We had a voice artiste who spoke on voice modulation. The importance of Rotary leadership and communication is another topic we will be having soon,” says Ranganathan.

The meetings of the club are held in-person during the first, third and fifth Sundays.

For details, contact Alex Jacob at 99625 31982 / Anjana Mahesh at 63692 25329.