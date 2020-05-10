Chennai

The fading shade of an initiative

The saplings below the Maduravoyal flyover. Photo: D. Madhavan

The saplings below the Maduravoyal flyover. Photo: D. Madhavan  

Due to shortage of workers, a garden of saplings under the flyover at the Maduravoyal junction receives nourishment only once a week

Around six months ago, they appeared — a stand of soothing green replacing a pile-up of off-putting grey. With saplings taking over a vacant space under the flyover at the intersection of Chennai Bypass and Poonamallee High (PH) Road in Maduravoyal, the practice of building materials being stored by government agencies died a natural death. It was viewed as a commendable move by the State Highways Department, but the exercise has now visibly lost its sheen.

The saplings seem to be losing their sap as the COVID-19 crisis has caused them to be watered less frequently.

From being watered twice-a-day before the lockdown, the saplings were down to a once-a-day, and reportedly, in the past few weeks, an appalling once-a-week routine. At the height of summer, this is a harsh situation to withstand for saplings just a few months old.

“Lack of adequate workforce to water the plants has led to this situation,” says a State Highways official.

These saplings are paired to tree guards, especially because of residential areas around the intersection such as Maduravoyal, Nolambur, Vannagaram, Porur, Athipet and Ayapakkam have a large population of cattle and many of them stray around the region. Saplings had been bought from the State Forest Department. The greening exercise was carried out with the objective of reducing pollution on the section.

Tree guards, Highways officials say, should be retained for at least a year to ensure the saplings are not ravaged by cattle. “Steps will be taken to water the saplings frequently,” says a State Highways official.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Chennai Downtown
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | May 10, 2020 3:42:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/the-fading-shade-of-an-initiative/article31549635.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY