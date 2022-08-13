The ‘extended’ work hours

August 13, 2022 18:28 IST

Back from ‘the graveyard shift’, this techie from Purasaiwalkam spends a few hours making handicraft items before calling it a night

A software professional, Praveena is on the graveyard shift almost as a routine, but her “day” extends further. She has a consuming passion for making handicrafts and when back from work, at that unearthly hour, she hunkers down to making handicraft items by hand. “That is the first thing I do when I get home, even if it is just for a couple of hours before I hit the bed,” reveals Praveena, a Purasaiwalkam resident. The first time she felt drawn to the art was when she saw a colleague creating a handmade greeting card. Curiously, she watched DIY videos on YouTube and started gifting all her loved ones handmade gifts for every imaginable occasion. Encouraged by the positive response she received from them, she launched her business online. Praveena notes her scrapbooks and explosion boxes are a huge hit on her Instagram page. The handicraft items she makes includes hoop frames, mosaic paintings, gift hampers, mini dolls and decor frames. For details, visit their Instagram handle treasurebox_crafts



