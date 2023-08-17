HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The doubling project of Guntur - Bibi Nagar section to help increase train services for Southern Railway

The doubling project will cut the travel time by a minimum of one hour and also pave the way for reducing the freight transport cost per rake from ₹3 to ₹5 lakh

August 17, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The sanction for the doubling project of the Guntur - Bibi Nagar section by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday would help pave the way for Southern Railway to operate more train services and also reduce the length of the travelling stretch.

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Viswanath B. Eerya, at a press meet held at the divisional headquarters on Wednesday, said the doubling project of the Guntur - Bibi Nagar section, which has a single line, is heavily congested with long distance and freight traffic. As a result, the Southern Railway found it difficult to increase train services towards Secunderabad and other places.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Guntur - Bibi Nagar section by the South Central Railway for doubling of tracks at a cost of ₹2,853 crore has been submitted and the project sanctioned. He said the project, in addition to creating direct employment for 75 lakh man days, is expected to be completed by 2027-28 and would help in reducing the length of 239-kilometre section by 78 km.

The doubling project would cut the travel time by a minimum of one hour and would also pave the way for reducing the freight transport cost per rake from ₹3 to ₹5 lakh. Mr. Eerya said the section has several cement factories and the doubling would help in moving the cement faster and at a cheaper cost.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.