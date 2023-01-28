The dosa project: A nourishment for the soul 

January 28, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

Every year on Republic Day and Independence Day, an eclectic group of employees with the Southern Railway’s head office at Park Town, visit Little Drops, a non-profit organisation serving the elderly destitute and vulnerable children at two addresses — one in Paraniputhur and the other in Somangalam.

On these days, they revisit the ‘Dosa Project’, and make it piping hot for themselves, and literally, for the beneficiaries.

Started by the Forum of Railway Staff for Social Cause and launched on August 15, 2010, the Dosa Project has the participants donning the chef’s hat and making hot dosas for all the residents at the home. Dosas must be eaten hot off the griddle, so the group rent out huge vessels, prepare batter and its accompaniments and serve it fresh at every bed.

Recently, on January 26, the group celebrated its 31st edition – the tally was made possible by the fact that over the years, the initiative had been extended to a couple of other national holidays — May 1 and October 2.

The origin

There is more to the Dosa Project than just dosas: These Southern Railway employees rescue destitute people from the streets and make sure they are relocated to a government-approved home.

During one such operation, they had to shift an elderly woman they found outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to Little Drops, Paraniputhur.

“It was around 11.30 p.m. and a small group of us had to carry this lady to the third floor where a bed was kept for her. Only a night bulb was glowing in that ward that had some 20 beds. As we were making this lady comfortable, another old resident from a corner of the room summoned me to sit with her,” says M Surendren, who retired from the Railways and addresses himself as ‘organiser’ for the Forum.

The lady wanted something to eat – she asked for a dosa.

“I left comforting her that we would come some other day not realising that having a dosa was the lady’s last wish,” says Surendren. That incident touched an emotional chord in Surendren and others and they launched the programme.

The project started with ₹5000 polled in by employees and well-wishers, today the budget has increased ten-fold, the volunteers point out.

Around 40 kilos of fermented batter was transported for the recent Republic Day breakfast.

The project has evolved in many other ways. The employee-volunteers drive the initiative at the Somangalam branch where there are more than 400 mouths to feed.

“Serving dosas along with chutney and sambar was not feasible even if we had many more helping hands, so we added idli, puri and potato masala to the menu,” says Surendren.

Occasionally, they have tried other items like idiyappam and parotta, the latter was a disappointment. But dosa continues to be the signature dish.

“No matter what changes you bring into the menu, the dosa’s position as hot favourite remains unchallenged. So, we have been thinking of getting an additional dosa kal the next time around,” says Surendren, a resident of Perambur. “Dollops of love, care and affection go into making and serving each of these round light textured dish.”

He says the first batch arrived at 7 a.m. to take the “kitchen under their control” by boiling the potatoes and washing the vegetables.

Over the years, many hands have been on the deck, with the spouses and friends of these employees pitching generously with their time and money. The volunteers keep changing and there are those who cannot spare this time, and these people help with cash or make a donation in kind. On an average, every event witnesses the involvement of 20 to 30 volunteers.

Food and music have an organic connection, and this initiative reinforces it. Siva Subramanian, a former section officer with the SE Railway, and his band has been offering that experience by presenting old melodies. This time around, videos of the songs sung were also shown through a small television in the room and many could be seen dancing to the songs.

The initiative got off the ground as a medical intervention

The Forum of Railway Staff for Social Service was established in 2000 as an informal group of volunteers, primarily focussed on helping cancer and kidney patients with their treatment.

“Many of the English newspapers carried small advertisements of families pleading for money towards surgery and we used to circulate them in the office. Before we knew it, small amounts started pouring in, and they were used for the treatment of the patents,” says Surendren.

The first amount the Forum gave away was ₹200.

“As of now, we have dispatched 2931 cheques amounting to ₹60 lakh,” he says, flipping through his diary that contains details of the money collected and distributed. Slowly, the social activities got extended with a new set of employees joining in and each bringing in new groups and also causes that the Forum could support.

“We make it a point to visit an orphanage at least once a month and involve our family too,” says R Baskar, a resident of Nandanam, and one working with the accounts department at the Southern Railway head office.

In some of these places, we make it a point to cook, serve and eat along with the residents, says Baskar. Getting volunteers is sometimes a challenge but they hope that with a bunch of them nudging them these social activities are here to stay.