The demand for Korean language goes up amid K-pop popularity

Sprachlingua, a Chennai-based language school, initially started with German language classes in 2014, gradually added French, Swedish, and Dutch. Now, it has introduced online Korean language classes, responding to a wave of inquiries from students all over Tamil Nadu, driven by the popularity of K-pop, K-drama, and aspirations to study in South Korea.

Sprachlingua founder Sreeram Mahalingam says, “Besides the K-drama factor, students across Tamil Nadu, particularly those eyeing a Masters degree in South Korea, are driving the demand. We have five students from Pattukottai learning Korean from our certified Korean language trainer who previously worked in South Korea.”

A boom in Chennai

Mr. Mahalingam says the foreign language courses are booming in Chennai, with Korean being the latest addition to many language institutes. Sprachlingua offers 50-hour and 100-hour classes for beginners, but for those looking to gain a deeper knowledge may opt for certificate courses. Their Korean language programme starts at ₹25,000 for 50 hours.

These classes are offered not only by language schools but also by private tutors who provide home tuition. Jayashree V., a Korean language translator and interpreter for a multinational corporation, has been teaching at her home at Ambattur for the past six years. “I have students from diverse backgrounds and age groups, mostly college students aiming for higher education, some wanting to listen to K-pop music, watch K-drama shows without English subtitles, and a few from Korean companies in Chennai preparing for onsite opportunities,” Ms. Jayashree says.

One-on-one teaching

Students are drawn to her classes for the personalised, one-on-one teaching, a rarity in many other language labs. “Learning Korean is not only for entertainment; it is also for higher studies and a career in translation around the world,” adds Ms. Jayashree. She charges ₹250 per hour and provides 3 levels to help students crack TOPIK (The Test of Proficiency in Korean), which is required by most South Korean universities. Although Ms. Jayashree is proficient in Japanese, she chose to teach Korean because of its broader appeal among students. She says that getting to learn a foreign language in Chennai is no longer a luxury.

‘No push needed’

Aarthi, a student aiming to ace the TOPIK through Ms. Jayashree’s classes, says a student needs no push — but only a strong interest — to learn a foreign language. She appreciates Ms. Jayashree’s teaching in English and Tamil, which aids the students struggling to learn. “Every class goes beyond the language teaching. When our tutor dives into culture, literature, the lifestyle of South Koreans, and the similarities between the Tamil and Korean languages, that really amps up our learning,” Ms. Aarthi says.