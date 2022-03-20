JUST IN
- 3 mins The continuing glow of a community upcycling exercise
- 10 mins Where do you want to celebrate the sparrow’s big day?
- 3 hrs A cricket tournament to create a database of blood donors
- 3 hrs Meet the ‘weaving engineer’ working from home
- Women to be inducted as firefighters in Tamil Nadu
- Journalist K. R. Vasudevan’s centenary today
- Ex-ABVP functionary and oncologist arrested for harassing a woman
- ‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’ in Chennai tomorrow
- Tamil Nadu government launches Green Fellowship programme
- Omicron sub-variant BA.1.1 identified in 43% of samples sequenced in T.N.
- Vellore logs two cases
- Vaccination drive reaches Sri Lankan Tamils in Vellore, nearby districts
- Science centre opened at govt. school
- T.N. logs 58 fresh COVID-19 cases
- Gang selling psychotropic drugs online nabbed in Chennai