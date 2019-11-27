The Chennai Angels network gets its first CEO

The Chennai Angels (TCA), an angel investor forum which helps entrepreneurs and start-ups with funding, said that it has a new chief executive officer, Chandra Krishnan on board.

TCA is a leading angel network headquartered in Chennai. Over the years, it has funded over 50 start-ups with about ₹75 crore deployed. TCA’s exit rate is 20% and the average return multiples is in excess of 3x. The portfolio companies of TCA are nurtured by distinguished and successful industrialists, who have outstanding track records in their respective fields.

Under the leadership of Chandran, TCA looks to become a prominent player in the angel investing community. With his expertise, TCA would look at growing its portfolio companies by creating funding opportunities and beneficial exits for its investors.

Mr. Chandran is a graduate of IIT Madras and a post graduate of IIM Calcutta. With 35 years of experience across multiple industries, he has headed profit centres across India, the Americas, UK, Europe and ANZ. He has led many cross-border and domestic mergers and acquisition transactions, and more recently, has been actively mentoring start-ups. Business Groups that he has worked for include HCL, CK Birla, Rane, Hinduja, and Reliance Capital.