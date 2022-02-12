The ‘bungalow’ school at Harrington Road celebrates five decades of teaching and learning

A look at Sherwood Hall’s journey in the eyes of its neighbours

“My father, Ismail Namazi, owned the bungalow where Sherwood Hall originally was. That was before it was bought over by Olga Frohlich who sowed the seeds for the school in the early 1970s,” says Fazileh Nemazie, who lives in an independent house at the end of 13th Avenue in Harrington Road.

For a very long time, the Namazi family were the owners of houses on one side of the road before they were sold to different people. The ancestors of the family, who ran the famous watch company Gani&Sons, bought plots in the area in the 1940s.

“In the bungalow, Olga used the upstairs as her residence and the downstairs as a pre-school,” says Fazileh, a former school teacher.

File photo of the school taken in 1971

The small rooms converted into classrooms were a symbol of quality education.

“When my aunt’s property fell vacant, Olga rented the space to upgrade the institution to a full-fledged school,” she says. Even the library was extended to the next building.

The school grew popular because of various reasons. “It was probably the third school in the locality (Madras Seva Sadan and MCC School being the other two) and being a passionate educator from her community many students joined the institution,” says Fazileh, whose sons studied in the school.

The bungalow where Sherwood Hall began has gone through a lot of transformation. The building was remodelled into a regular school building by its current owners.

“Olga encouraged teacher to be very hands-on and practical,” she says.

Complaints brought to her were taken seriously. “Once I represented about a teacher beating students and she took it up after seeing it first-hand,” she says.

She disliked parents putting pressure on children on account of academics and would go to any extent to protect the children.

All these were probably why the school gained a great reputation among parents.

“These values are important and the teachers understood that,” she says.

Golden jubilee events The golden jubilee celebration of Sherwood Hall Senior Secondary School was flagged off on January 12, 2022 on the school campus and an online event was conducted on January 28 for the students to witness the milestone of completing 50 years.

Founded by Olga Frohlich in June 1971, the school was later handed over to the current president Devi Palaniswamy and correspondent Vidhya Murali, who have taken the school to another level of success.

A bundle of talent

Suhasini Fredrick, who is editor of Avenues, a neighbourhood newspaper, now stays in an apartment opposite the school but has been fascinated by Olga and her family members, as a young girl. “She was the choirmistress at Wesley Church, Egmore where my family also attended. The 12-year-old in me would admire at how she conducted the choir,” says Suhasini.

She remembers strolling into the school campus in its formative years with her parents, but does not know why. “I have seen her class in progress, she was teaching English with a limited number of children,” says Suhasini, who has been a resident of Harrington Road for over two decades.

Olga was a pianist, singer and hockey player.

“After getting Alzheimer’s disease she had to sell of the school,” she says. Currently, the school is managed by Sherwood Educational Society -- Devi PalaniSwamy is the president and Shree Vidhya Murali, the correspondent, says its website.

Having a school as a neighbour need not always be pleasant for its residents.

“With the school growing, the traffic has grown many times and we residents hope the management finds a solution,” says Suhasini to the congestion.