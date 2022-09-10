Chennai

The birth of conscious eating

 Dhivya Soundararajan

 Dhivya Soundararajan

During her pregnancy, Dhivya Soundararajan watched her plate carefully, finding foods that would contribute to her well-being. Ana Foods grew organically out of that phase. The brand currently offers a selection of cold-pressed cooking oils, nuts, millets, spices, and health mixes. Their latest launch included instant breakfast options, beetroot malts, carrot malts, and an instant sprouted health mix. The brand operates from Salem, and deliveries to Chennai are carried out within two working days. For details, visit their website https://www.anafoods.in/


