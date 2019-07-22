Looking for fishy business in Chennai?

The wind is in my hair as I walk on the sand, hop-skipping over seashells. No, I am not on a leisurely beach visit. I’m shopping for seafood at the Nochi Kuppam fish market, by the row of fibreboats behind the Lighthouse. I head here whenever I yearn for the Marina, which is almost every day. Which other fish market in the city gives you the privilege of shopping by the sea?

Here, there’s diversity in variety. You won’t be judged for asking for just a handful of nethili or kara podi if you can’t afford the pomfret or the seer. A day at the Nochi Kuppam fish market will enrich you; you can learn about fish you’ve not even heard of; make friends with the women fish-sellers who will even share recipes for era thokku or kadamba varuval as you wait to get your fish cut and cleaned.

You can get the freshest possible catch at this market — head there after 5 pm to buy directly from the fishermen who’ve just hopped off their fibreboats, their clothes still damp and sand sticking to their feet. They will spread their nets by the road, and sit sorting out fish into little mounds.

The men will indulge you with gems of information; such as how far off into the sea they caught the fish, what it’s called, and if you’re lucky, will give you a big discount, just because. For, at the Nochi Kuppam market, they are the boss. They fix the prices, and mostly always go home happy.

— Akila Kannadasan is a fisherwoman at heart. If she goes missing some day, you know where to find her.

It is Sunday morning and there are more crowds jostling through Arunachala Street than at the churches bookending this road. Women, aluminium basins bobbing on their heads, walk towards the 150-year-old Chintadripet Fish Market. Finding your way in, needs the use of elbows and shrill voices. I mimic the men shouting ‘vazhi, vazhi’ and find the crowds parting like the Red Sea. Some are amused but get back to the cement slabs where are laid out treasures from the sea. Seer fish gaze from beds of crunchy ice. The sound of scotch tape being ripped from thermocol boxes punctuates the clatter of live crabs on the stone floor. Giant prawns lie like rose-gold watches. Limp silver sharks stare gobsmacked at the red snappers and squids sleep snug. On the white beams above are painted the names and numbers of the shopkeepers. A woman waves a red dishcloth at an imaginary fly. Smoke from incense sticks rises towards the hooks lining the ceiling.

Why would anyone trade this treasure house for the gritty, sand-laden half-rotting fish sold at the beachside? Folks think they are fresh, but don’t know that this is usually where the first haul comes in and where five-star kitchens shop. When the wares sell out, the market is washed clean and disinfectant sprinkled. Way better than encountering dead fish heads while picnicking on the Marina.

— Deepa Alexander did her ancestors proud when she reeled in an Indian mackerel. And no, she is not fishing for compliments.

