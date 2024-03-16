The ‘battle’ for a patch on McNichols Road enters second round

March 16, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

Redeeming a patch from squalor usually involves a bitter first round of hostilities. It is bound to be protracted as the preliminary fight is almost always against an attitude. When the attitude is collective and involves a whole neighbourhood, it is not easily malleable.

In a battle to redeem a patch alongside McNichols Road, a residents association found itself pitted against its own people in round one.

Sucharitha Sundararaj, president, McNichols Road Residents Association Second Lane, recalls that it was clear as daylight that an instrument meant to prevent littering was ironically contributing to it and therefore, it had to go. But residents would not let go of it.

“The garbage bin placed at the patch was inviting littering, as people from the four streets across McNichols Road area were dumping garbage more around the bin than in it. The bin was overflowing with waste which was infested with flies rodents. The waste would sometimes include a carcass of an animal or a bird. Litter invites more litter: people from everywhere were dumping garbage and debris in the patch. As the primary step, the bin had to go. But being bin-less was an unsettling thought for residents. They had to switch over to the more sustainable method of having conservancy workers collect the garbage from their doorsteps. There was resistance to the idea,” says Sucharitha.

Sucharitha and a few others from the Association met Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen, and both responded to the issue with a sense of immediacy. The bin was removed.

But there are other rounds to go through before the victory against squalor can be secured.

Sucharitha says, “This patch is next to a transformer and prone to water-logging during monsoon. The garbage would float in the waters. Sewage would also flow in. McNichols Road is accessed by students from four schools and they would have to wade through this water. Keeping the patch clean meant it should not be open. Our association planned to raise a garden and informed authorities about it. Saplings were bought. As luck would have it, the patch was bitumen-topped when the road was relaid. The bitumen has to be removed for us to raise a garden.”

The list

Sucharitha Sundararaj, president, McNichols Road Residents Association Second Lane presents a list of what needs to be done and what is on the drawing board. “Banners saying litter free zone have to be placed to prevent dumping of garbage. The transformer has to be protected by placing perforated steel sheets around it. The garden will come up on the roadside stretch from the kalyana mandapam to Grace building.”

