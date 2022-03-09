The Banyan distributes social benefit cards on Women’s Day

Chengalpattu Collector inaugurates D’lite Masala unit on the occasion

The Banyan celebrated the International Women’s Day on its Kovalam premises by distributing various social benefits, including ration cards, Aadhaar card and disability certificates.

The social benefit cards were distributed by Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nath, who was the chief guest at the event. The Collector also launched the D’lite Masala unit, a cooperative run by the inmates of The Banyan.

The social benefit cards were distributed to the beneficiaries through the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project (TNRTP) and Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM). At the function 69 beneficiaries received disability cards, 13 families ration cards and 22 persons Aadhaar cards.

District Disabled Rehabilitation Officer Senthilkumari and Kovalam Panchayat head Shobana Sundar participated.