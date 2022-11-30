The alma mater of many first generation graduates in north Chennai

November 30, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Celebrating five decades in higher education, Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi has been the learning ground for several first generation graduates hailing from in and around north Chennai. Started with a single undergraduate course, the college has not only added newer courses over the years but is among very few government colleges in the State to offer B.Sc. Visual Communication and have boys studying Nutrition and Dietetics.

Stepping into its golden jubilee, college authorities are happy that the number of applications has been increasing year after year. The college today offers 17 undergraduate courses, eight postgraduate programmes and 11 research courses. It has 3,500 students with a majority of them hailing in and around north Chennai and Tiruvallur.

According to college authorities, it was in the 1960s that there was demand for an institution of higher education to cater to the needs of children of north Chennai. Efforts were made in 1971 when the State government identified a piece of land to the south of Madras-Calcutta National Highway as the site for the proposed college. The government set up a fundraising committee headed by the then Madras District Collector. This committee organised benefit matches during which film stars wielded the willow to raise funds. The government-stipulated amount of ₹5 lakh was mobilised and the first brick was laid on clayey soil on August 1, 1972.

Sumathi Rajagopal, principal of the college, said: “A majority of our students are first generation graduates. Over the years, the number of courses has increased. We have brought in many courses in a short period. This is the only government college in Chennai to offer B.Sc. in Visual Communication. We offer Defence and Strategic Studies, Nutrition and Dietetics and Social Work. In fact, we have boys studying Nutrition and Dietetics,” she said. The college arranged job placements for its students.

The college alumni are in the uniformed services, higher judiciary, teaching, State police department and in private sector companies, the authorities said.

P.K. Selvam, a student of B.Sc. Mathematics 1992-1995 batch, said the college opened up newer opportunities for him. “I joined the NCC and was into athletics. The college made me realise my capabilities,” he said. Mr. Selvam, who runs a software development firm, visited his alma mater after 25 years in 2019, said an alumni association has been formed with nearly 250 members so far.