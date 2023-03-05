ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to court orders, Thiruporur Kandaswamy idol taken through Dalit locality

March 05, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The residents had sought permission to take the idol to the area during the annual Brahmotsavam, which had been objected to by those who perform the service of carrying the idol

The Hindu Bureau

The idol being taken through the locality in Thiruporur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Thanks to court orders, residents of a predominantly Dalit locality in Thiruporur were able to welcome the utsava idol of Lord Kandaswamy to their area and perform pujas on Sunday.

The residents had sought permission to take the idol to their locality during the annual Brahmotsavam, which had been objected to by those who perform the service of carrying the idol.

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department, Revenue and Police officials ensured that the court orders were implemented. HR&CE sources said the idol was brought to the Padavettaiammman temple after the Parivettai, when Lord Muruga does Sura Samharam at Alathur and returns via Thandalam villages.

Support our reporting.
“They had wanted to take the idol to their area but there were objections from those who bear the idol since they said a new practice could be introduced only by the Aadheenam, under whose control the temple is supposed to be in. Their contention was that a HR and CE official, who has been appointed as fit person, cannot take such decisions. However, the court said their request of adding one stop near their temple should be honoured, which was implemented on Sunday,” an official said.

Local residents, however, said nobody differentiated based on caste in the area. Even in Thiruporur, Thandalam and Mada Streets, there are people of Scheduled Castes community. The idol stops in front of their house and they offer aarathi. “These people who wanted the idol in their area do not take part in the utsavams. They are most welcome to sponsor one day during the utsavam,” a resident said.

