Thanikachalam Nagar drain to be reconstructed to alleviate flooding in Retteri, Kolathur

July 07, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

A solution to the problem of frequent flooding in areas around Retteri lake appears to be in sight as the Thanikachalam Nagar drain, which has been in a shambles for several years, is likely to be reconstructed at an estimated cost of ₹91.36 crore. The work is expected to begin in August and is likely to be completed in 18 months.

Tender has been called for demolishing the damaged drain and for reconstructing it as a wider channel to carry 1,000 cusecs of water. The channel passes through United India Colony, Kolathur, and several other residential areas before joining Kodungaiyur drain. Residents had made several complaints in the past about the damaged drain.

The 3-km drain carries floodwater from Madhavaram, Retteri and Kolathur lakes and areas such as Thanikachalam Nagar. Moreover, storm-water drains are connected to this channel at about 15 locations, said officials of the Water Resources Department, which is the project implementing agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department plans to widen the canal by two metres. The existing canal, which is 4 metres wide and 6 metres wide at certain portions, will be widened and rebuilt as a covered drain.

Officials said the additional portion would be extended under the road. Besides fencing the open portions of the drain, the height of the retaining wall would be raised by 1.5 metres to prevent dumping of garbage. The work would be completed in 18 months and temporary flood-mitigation arrangements would be put in place until then.

Surplus course

The department has started land acquisition process for building a surplus course from Retteri lake, a proposal that has faced obstacles for two decades now. Excess water from the lake inundates the neighbouring localities around Kolathur and Retteri such as Macro Marvel Nagar and Arignar Anna Nagar as there is no defined course from the left weir of the lake. Floodwater flows through vacant lands earlier.

Officials recalled that the project to build a new channel from the Retteri lake and connect it to the Red Hills reservoir’s surplus course near Vadaperumbakkam was stalled because of land acquisition issues and in finding a funding agency.

The proposal for land acquisition is now prepared under a special tahsildar after demarcating the boundary of the channel. The department plans to build a 100-metre-wide channel to carry 6,000 cusecs for a distance of 2 km.

Nearly 30 acres of land needed to be acquired to implement the project. The new channel would minimise flooding in Kolathur and Retteri, according to officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.