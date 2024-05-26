Thangalaan, a period film about displaced Tamils

Thangalaan, starring Vikram in the lead role in the direction of Pa. Ranjith, is a period film about displaced Tamils on the margins of the society and the challenge is capturing the language, particularly the slang, said writer Azhagiya Periyavan, who has penned the dialogues for the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People from the composite North and South Arcot of Tamil Nadu moved to other States in search of livelihood. The story revolves around the native Tamils and those who went from the northern part of Tamil Nadu,” explained Azhagiya Periyavan, who had to do extensive research about 18th century Tamil and slang.

The period was a melting pot of the Nayaks, whose rule had come to an end, the rule of Arcot Nawabs and the British era, which had brought the entire country under its rule. “Besides the languages and slang in vogue during these periods, I also collected details about the remnants of Jamindari system of Nayaks,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranjith, who had made films on people on the margins of the society, had read his works and approached him for a collaboration in the film. “We have also participated in a few events together,” he said.

While there are books about the Tamil diaspora and migrant workers – Pa. Singaram’s Puyalile Oru Thoni and B.H. Daniel’s Eriyum Panikkadu – there were no films that exclusively deal with the subject of the Tamil diaspora and migrant workers, who were sent to various parts of the world as indentured labourers to work in tea, sugarcane and coffee plantations.

“Thangalaan is a pure-fiction film based on real-life incidents of the 1800 CE. The period is a challenge to any writer,” said Azhagiya Periyvan, who has already written dialogues for the film Election starring Vijaya Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said writers worked closely with the film world in Kerala and the trend was gradually picking up in Tamil Nadu in recent times with the participation of Jayamohan, S. Ramakrishnan, Nanjil Nadan, Baskar Sakathi, Lakshmi Saravanakumar and Tamil Prabha.

One important aspect of Thangalaan is that the entire shooting also combines live recording. The music is scored by G.V. Prakash. “But what fascinates me is the dedication of Vikram. He stays hours together patiently with the make-up. I hope the film will break new ground,” he said.

The film features two heroines: Parvathi and Malavika.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.