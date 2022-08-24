Thamizhachi Thangapandian honoured

Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar bestows the “Iconic Woman” award to South Chennai MP

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 24, 2022 01:11 IST

The Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar bestowed the “Iconic Woman” award on South Chennai MP and littérateur Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Sunday.

The award was given in the presence of N. Nandakumar, governor, Rotary District 3232, and Sumedha Nandhakumar, district first lady.

Accepting the award, Ms. Thamizhachi said she was honoured to be given the award from an institution like the Rotary Club, which is known for its service in areas including education, health and sanitation. She also spoke about her literary works, read a few passages from them and related it to her life experiences while growing up in rural Tamil Nadu.

