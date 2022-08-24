Thamizhachi Thangapandian honoured

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar bestowed the “Iconic Woman” award on South Chennai MP and littérateur Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Sunday.

The award was given in the presence of N. Nandakumar, governor, Rotary District 3232, and Sumedha Nandhakumar, district first lady.

Accepting the award, Ms. Thamizhachi said she was honoured to be given the award from an institution like the Rotary Club, which is known for its service in areas including education, health and sanitation. She also spoke about her literary works, read a few passages from them and related it to her life experiences while growing up in rural Tamil Nadu.