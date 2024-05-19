Thambu Chetty Street residents grapple with sewage overflowing from manholes

Thambu Chetty Street at Mannadi houses hundreds of commercial establishments. In the past few weeks, sewage has been overflowing from a few manholes, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists alike.

Sewage flows on the street from the Mint flyover junction to the Krishnan Temple Street junction. This also poses a health hazard to the residents of the locality.

The sewage overflow happens at night, emitting a nauseating smell and resulting in the breeding of mosquitoes.

The residents have lodged complaints with officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, who are yet to rectify the problem.

J. Vijaykumar, Thambu Chetty Street, Royapuram.

Metrowater responds:

A senior official of the Board says the problem is due to the faulty pipes which were laid years ago. A proposal to revamp the pipeline is being processed and bids will be called once the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election is lifted.

Traffic bottleneck

Hundreds of vehicles, especially heavy vehicles, pass through the Samiyar railway gate on Appur Street at Singaperumal Koil towards Oragadam, an industrial area. A portion of the stretch near Appur Street is in a bad condition. Being a narrow and congested stretch, the heavy vehicles push the small vehicles to the margin of the damaged road. Vehicles have to wait for those from the opposite side to cross, causing traffic bottlenecks. The residents have been requesting the Highways Department to repair and widen the road immediately.

T. Umashankar, Singaperumal Koil.

