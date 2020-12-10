Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya to offer ITI courses

CHENNAI

Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya and the Rotary Club of Madras East will jointly offer short term, multi-trade courses from Friday.

Courses in electric work, fitting, wiring, industrial school, mechanics for refrigeration and air conditioning, welding, carpentry and tailoring (for women) will be conducted. Candidates should have completed their SSLC to be eligible.

Interested candidates may approach the institution with their parent/guardian. Candidates must come with their mark list, transfer certificate, community certificate and aadhaar card for admission. Deserving candidates would also be eligible for scholarship.

For details contact P. Maruthi, secretary, at 9176624283; Usha K, PA to secretary, at 8939771592 and the principal at 9940508114. For online admissions, contact Michael Augustine at 8428687425, 9884677638 and G. Panchamurthy 9445125048.