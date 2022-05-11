Thaaimai Hospital inaugurated

City gets a new a facility for holistic healthcare of women, founded by Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu

Thaaimai Hospital, a medical facility that aims to provide holistic healthcare for women, was launched in the city on Wednesday.

Durga Stalin, wife of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, inaugurated the four-storeyed hospital at Alwarpet that will cater to level one and level two neonatal care.

Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, hospital’s founder-chief consultant and Rajya Sabha member, said the 25-bed hospital will address paediatric, adolescent and gynaecological needs of patients. The hospital will provide high-risk pregnancy and fertility treatments.

Besides maternity and antenatal care, the hospital would specialise in gynecological services, said Dr. Kanimozhi.

Various dignitaries, including MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Dayanidhi Maran and T.R.Baalu, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Public Works Minister E.V. Velu, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan participated in the event.