Chennai

T.G. Narayanan Endowment lecture

The T.G. Narayanan Endowment Lecture organised by the English Department (aided), Madras Christian College, will be delivered by novelist, poet and philanthropist Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni on Saturday.

Ms. Divakaruni, who is also a professor of creative writing at the University of Houston, will speak on “Bridging barriers through literary texts”. The lecture will be delivered online at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the 'Department of English MCC' Youtube Channel on https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=pFk52kiqV0w &feature=youtu.be.

