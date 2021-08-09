TFPC, FEFSI heading for a showdown

Producers’ council annuls agreement

The Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) and the Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI) are heading for yet another showdown after TFPC reportedly annulled an agreement it reached with FEFSI unilaterally on August 6.

One of the main resolutions adopted by TFPC stated that its members were free to employ anyone they wanted for film shoots. It further said there would be no negotiations with FEFSI on the issue as the latter consistently disregarded the agreement with TFPC.

TFPC also said it would take legal action against any union that tries to intervene or stop the filming of any movie. The council is also reportedly set to reignite its feud with theatre owners over the payment of the virtual print fee which, TFPC contends, should be borne by theatre owners.

FEFSI president R.K. Selvamani said actor Silambarasan’s dispute with a number of producers from TFPC was at the centre of the issue. He said FEFSI decided to cooperate with producer Ishari K. Ganesh on his film, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, starring Mr. Silambarasan, only after providing clarifications and undertakings to TFPC.

Mr. Selvamani said, “This has been announced unilaterally. I don’t know if there is some miscommunication. If there was something wrong with me or FEFSI, we are ready to rectify it.”

Mr. Selvamani said FEFSI had not called for a strike, but it would raise the issue with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin if the livelihoods of the workers got affected.