Textile showroom in T. Nagar sealed for failing to maintain physical distancing norms among customers

Chennai Corporation officials said Kumaran Silks was sealed as huge crowds thronged the showroom on Sunday, and the staff did not implement any COVID-19 safety regulations

Chennai Corporation officials sealed the Kumaran Silks showroom in T. Nagar Tuesday morning. The textile showroom was sealed for overcrowding, and for failing to maintain COVID-19 regulations -- the enforcing of physical distancing norms, and mask wearing among customers.

A senior official of the Corporation’s Kodambakkam zone said complaints were received about huge crowds thronging the Kumaran Silks showroom on Sunday, and the showroom officials failed to implement any measures to control the crowd. With the city still under a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the crowding at the showroom would raise the threat of spreading the virus among its visitors.

Based on the directions of Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash, the showroom was sealed on Tuesday morning, he said. The official said the showroom would be kept sealed until further orders from the Commissioner.

Videos of overcrowding and customers failing to maintain physical distancing norms were widely shared on social media on Monday.