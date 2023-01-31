ADVERTISEMENT

Textbook on climate literacy for schoolchildren released

January 31, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Deepak Bilgi, Director, Department of Environment and Climate Change (second from right), releasing the book on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Changing lifestyle and human behaviour might seem arduous, but the task is not impossible, said Deepak Bilgi, Director, Department of Environment and Climate Change, at the national conference on Air Pollution and Climate Change organised by the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) on Tuesday.

He said climate literacy should be a priority to bring about intrinsic changes in human behaviour. He also released CAG’s textbook FOCUS (Facts on Climate Change Unravelled for Students), which is part of a pilot project currently running in select schools in the city.

G. Sundarrajan, Poovulagin Nanbargal, speaking on the divide in quality of life in North and South Chennai, particularly air pollution, said, “We need to breathe to live, but what if breathing is killing you?”

Touching upon the need to view air pollution through a gender lens, Pallavi Pant, Health Effects Institute, said women are disproportionately affected due to pollution and stressed the need for clean cooking solutions for women from the lower socioeconomic strata.

Saroja, executive director, CAG, described the event as a coming together of like minds. “All of us are concerned and know this descent into climate crisis needs to be addressed. The aim of the conference was to create a common workspace within which we can talk and collaborate,” she said.

