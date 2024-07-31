TEXCO to collect fee in GCC parking lots

Chennai Corporation has handed over parking lots to TEXCO for collection of charges from motorists.

As the private agency that manned 47 parking lots has stopped operation, those parking lots including the premium parking lot in Pondy Bazaar will be manned by TEXCO. Motorists will be permitted to park vehicles without payment of parking charges in other parking lots, except the 47 on the list, the resolution said.

The parking charges for cars in premium parking lots is ₹60 per hour, while the charges are Rs.20 per hour in other parking lots. Parking charges for motorcycles is ₹5 per hour. Chennai Corporation has increased the charges for permitting private schools to utilise its playgrounds for organising sports and games events.

A private school of higher secondary level would have to pay ₹7.32 lakh per year for using GCC playgrounds. The old rate was ₹5 lakh per year. Primary schools will pay ₹2.92 lakh per year for utilising GCC playgrounds. The government aided school will have to pay ₹1.46 lakh per year. The charges for the Tennis court of GCC has been increased from ₹5000 per day to ₹7325 per day. The charges for football turf will be ₹2930 per day, while cricket pitch is ₹7325 per day.