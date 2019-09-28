Terrace garden at Corporation office in Mylapore

The ward 119 office of the Greater Chennai Corporation at CIT Colony in Mylapore has a new addition: a terrace garden. The ‘green’ initiative was launched about a month ago, and the terrace has many varieties of vegetables growing in about 40 bags.

The terrace garden was set up on Ripon Buildings’ instructions to raise terrace gardens at its ward offices across the city. “Terrace gardens have been set up at the offices in wards 110, 114 and 116 and more ward units will join the initiative,” says Guhan, Assistant Engineer of ward 119.

The terrace garden has beans, tomato, snake gourd, pumpkins and creepers have been planted. A green shade net protects the plants from the sun.

“The compost for the plants comes from the composting units of the Corporation and workers at the ward office water and maintain the saplings,” adds Guhan.

Apartment goes green

Taking small but steady steps towards sustainability are residents of Kaushik Apartments at Seethammal Colony in Alwarpet, who have started a terrace garden.

Started about two months ago, the vegetables and greens in the 20-odd grow bags are flourishing.

“We are growing tomatoes ladies fingers, ginger, pumpkin, beans, chillies, brinjal, coriander, etc., We plan to add more plants and hope to harvest enough for the four families of our apartment complex,” says Suresh Krishnaswamy, a resident.

The terrace garden was set up after the residents started composting the wet waste within the premises. “The compost is used for the mini garden on the ground floor and the terrace garden. We have employed a gardener who will maintain the plants,” says D. Rajagopal, another resident.