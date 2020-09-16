Term of office of special officers of Corporations extended

A Bill seeking to replace an Ordinance promulgated on June 30, extending the term of office of the special officers up to December 31, 2020 or until the first meeting of the council held after ordinary elections to Town Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations, whichever is earlier, was passed in the Assembly on Wednesday.
The special officers to the Town Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations were appointed in pursuance of the orders of the Madras High Court dated October 4, 2016. The term of office of the special officers was extended from time to time and lastly up to June 30.
Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, preparatory works of ordinary elections could not be completed as per the planned schedule of activities.
The term of office of special officers of Municipal Corporations such as Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Salem, Tiruppur, Erode, Vellore, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Hosur, Nagercoil and Avadi has been extended up to December 31, 2020.
