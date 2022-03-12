Term 1 exams marks for Class X CBSE students released

Final weightage will be decided when Term 2 results are announced

The marks for the Term 1 exams held for Class X students were sent to CBSE Schools on Saturday. It had shared the results with the school heads, and the schools in turn shared the results with the students.

The Board, in a circular, said they were sharing the performance of students in theory exams only with the schools, and that the performance results of individual students would not be made available online.

The weightages of Term 1 and Term 2 will be decided at the time of declaration of the Term 2 results, and accordingly, the final performance will be calculated, the CBSE said.

“We had several parents and students reaching out to the school once they learned that they had received the marks of the Term 1 exams. The big question on everyone’s minds now is what the weightage will be for the Term 1 and Term 2 exams in the final results,” said Vishnucharan Paneerselvam, correspondent, Shree Niketan Group of Schools.

Owing to the pandemic, the CBSE had announced that instead of a single board exam at the end of the year, Term 1 and Term 2 exams would be held. The Term 1 exams were in a multiple choice question format that covered 50% of their syllabus.

“Keeping in mind the difficulty of the question papers, the marks indicated that a certain level of moderation has been done by the Board. This has benefitted the students,” said C. Satish, director-general, ABS Group of Schools.

The marks for the Term 1 papers for Class XII students are yet to be released.