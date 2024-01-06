ADVERTISEMENT

Tenth World Tamils Economic Conference to be held in Chennai on January 9 and 10

January 06, 2024 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 10th World Tamils Economic Conference and Global Economic Summit will be held in Chennai on January 9 and January 10.

Nearly 50 speakers are expected to present papers in various sessions, including the global economic situation - opportunities and challenges; start-ups and innovative projects; funding and financial assistance; opportunities in healthcare projects and IT; communication and artificial intelligence, and women empowerment through education and entrepreneurship.

Organised by the Madras Development Society and World Tamils Economic Foundation, the two-day conference would also have the ‘Crown Jewel of World Tamils’ award conferred on 12 prominent Tamil personalities for their contributions to the socio-economic development and welfare of the Tamil community.

A special session on former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s contribution to the economic development of Tamils and the State would also be organised, said V.R.S. Sampath, founder-president, World Tamils Economic Foundation.

V. Mahalingam, former Ambassador to Guyana, Justice T.N. Vallinayagam, former Madras High Court judge and ministers from Tamil Nadu are expected to participate in the conference.

Details on the conference is available at https://economic-conference.com, said a press release.

