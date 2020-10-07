Tentative schedule released to begin admissions for vacant RTE Act seats

The School Education Department has released a tentative schedule to begin filling seats which have remained vacant after the first round of admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

School Education Secretary Dhiraj Kumar, in a letter to the Director of Matriculation schools, has asked schools to put up details regarding the number of vacant seats on the school notice board and on the RTE portal on October 10.

Tentatively, the application process will begin on October 12 and will go on until November 7.

In the first round of admissions which concluded on October 1, over 86,300 applications had been received. There were over 1.15 lakh seats vacant in 8,615 private matriculation schools across the State.