Tension in cinema after authorities disallow children to watch Viduthalai Part 1

April 01, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

There was commotion in a cinema at Virugambakkam after the management refused to allow a child to watch the movie citing that it was given “A” certificate

The Hindu Bureau

In the backdrop of the CMBT police filing a case against the staff of the Rohini cinema for discrimination against the members of Narikurava family who had gone to watch a film, similar incident of cinema hall in Virugambakkam not allowing children to watch the film, Viduthalai Part 1, was reported on Friday.

The management cited that the film had been given “A” certificate and therefore children could not be allowed to watch the film. This caused commotion in the hall for sometime on Friday night. 

Police officials from Valasaravakkam rushed to the hall on receiving information about a family causing commotion when a child that had come along was not allowed to watch the film. The family members pointed out to the police that they brought the child as the film was certified U/A. The management after stopping the screening of the film for a few minutes resumed the show, a senior police official said.

The senior police official said based on a complaint filed by the manager of the cinema, a case has been registered.

