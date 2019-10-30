Tenders invited for safety works

The State Highways Department has called for tenders for carrying out works under the road safety funds. These include repairs to embankments, construction of retaining walls of drains, widening of minor bridges and laying of footpaths.

Every year, 2% of the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme funds is allocated as road safety funds, where small, but necessary works, are taken up. “Pedestrian safety works are also taken up under this. The works are identified on the basis of complaints received from the public at the respective district collectorates and the Chief Minister’s special cell. They will be taken up after the monsoon,” said an official. The Chennai division has identified three works at a cost of ₹4.20 crore, the Kancheepuram division, 21 works for a total of ₹3.92 crore, and Tiruvallur, three works at around ₹1 crore.

Widening of a minor bridge on the Medavakkam-Mambakkam-Sembakkam Road is among the works to be taken up this year.