Chennai

Tenders floated to run Chetpet eco park restaurants

Tenders have been invited from interested parties to manage the restaurant inside the Chetpet Eco Park belonging to the Fisheries Department.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation, which manages the park, said the contract period of the previous restaurant managers had ended and the place had to be kept closed during the pandemic. The new partners would have to run the restaurant for three years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Similarly, tenders had been called for providing entertainment inside the park. The 3D theatre and space meant for parties have to be managed by the outsourced partners. “We want to revive these facilities. The aquarium, augmented reality, virtual reality, fish angling pond, boating and gymnasium are open to the public,” said an official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

About 15,000 people, including 3,000 walkers, visit the park in a month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
parks
community water management
Read more...