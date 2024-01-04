GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tenders floated for widening of Chennai - Tirupati National Highway

The present two-lane wide road will be converted into four lanes with paved shoulders on either sides; twenty underpasses have been proposed at major junctions. The project is being taken up at a cost of around ₹750 crore

January 04, 2024 06:43 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - CHENNAI

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan

 

Tenders have been called for the widening of the 44-km-long stretch of Chennai – Tirupati National Highway (NH 716) from Tiruvallur to the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border. The cost of the project to be taken up on design, build, operate and transfer or hybrid annuity basis, will be around ₹750 crore.

The present two-lane wide road will be widened to four lanes with paved shoulders on either sides on completion of the project. A total of 20 underpasses have been proposed to be constructed at major junctions. 

“As much of the work would be at an elevation, land acquisition would not be required for the project since already a 60-metre-wide right of way is available. There are encroachments in that space but notices have been issued to those persons in this regard,” explained an official in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Alongside the road, the concessionaire will also provide a utility corridor, unpaved drain, unpaved shoulder for 1.5 metre width and space for greenery. Keeping safety of road users in mind, the median would be 4 metres wide on which shrubs and saplings would be planted.

Freedom Travels P. Nandagopal said that the potholes on the road had been fixed and the stretch has become better now. “However, it cannot be compared to other national highways like the Chennai - Tiruchi road or even the OMR. The Tirupati road is narrow in some places and it has several curves that need to be straightened to make driving safer. The road must be safe for local traffic, pedestrians and for all those travelling to Andhra Pradesh.” 

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan, who welcomed the proposal, said that the work should be completed within the stipulated time. “It is too narrow now to be classified as a national highway. Other facilities like truck lay bay, rest rooms, restaurants, car parking and resting space need to be created, especially for people travelling to the hill shrine of Tirumala Tirupati,” he said.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.