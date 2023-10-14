Tenders floated for feasibility and project reports for ‘Global Sports City’ in Semmencherry

October 14, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ‘Global Sports City’ project will soon take shape at Semmencherry on Old Mahabalipuram Road as a tender was floated recently for the preparation of a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) and a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Based on accessibility and proximity, the location behind Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology was chosen as the site for the complex, sources in the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) said.

CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said: “We have conceptualised a world-class sports city to be built in Semmencherry in consultation with the CMDA and other departments such as revenue, sports and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).”

According to CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra: “The DPR preparation will involve discussions with several stakeholders – both related to the environment and local community – for the social and environmental impact assessment report. There will be no displacement of TNUHDB residents who are living nearby. In fact, the complex will improve the quality of their livelihood.”

He added that the ‘Global Sports City’ would be a full-fledged end-to-end all-inclusive sports ecosystem, which would be very beneficial to the youth. As per sources in the CMDA, the proposal is to set up the facility on 100 acres of land in Semmancherry at an estimated budget of ₹500 crore to ₹1,000 crore. The complex will house stadiums, hostels, training and sporting arenas, commercial outlets, and a sponge park, sources added.