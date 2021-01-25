Tenders floated for Chennai Metro stretch from CMBT to Puzhuthivakkam

CHENNAI

25 January 2021 02:36 IST

The 12-km elevated line will be part of the phase II project

To provide improved connectivity and mobility, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) plans to connect areas like DLF IT SEZ, Puzhuthivakkam, Adambakkam, Vanuvampet and Mugalivakkam in the phase II project.

While the phase II project spans 118.9 km, this 12 km portion running from CMBT till Puzhuthivakkam will fall under the Madhavaram-Shollinganallur corridor. Grain Market, Sai Nagar Bus Stop, Elango Nagar Bus Stop, Mugalivakkam, DLF IT SEZ, Sathya Nagar, Chennai Trade Centre, Butt Road, Alandur, Adambakkam, Vanuvampet and Puzhuthivakkam will be the stations on the line.

CMRL has floated tenders for the construction of this elevated stretch and stations. It will take another six months to finalise and award the contract. The contractor will be responsible for building an integrated grade separator, which will link Mugalivakkam with MIOT Hospital and also an underpass at Vanuvampet.

According to CMRL officials, they have been floating a series of tenders for the phase II project as they wanted to start most of the construction at least before the end of 2021. “We want to finish the majority of the construction of the phase II project in the next 5-6 years,” an official said.