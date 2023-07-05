ADVERTISEMENT

Tenders floated for an additional ramp at Tambaram flyover

July 05, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The project is expected to cost ₹10 crore of which land acquisition will be ₹2.5 crore and the civil cost ₹7.5 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Highways Department is planning to construct an arm for motorists wanting to reach Shanmugam Salai. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Tenders have been floated for the construction of an additional ramp for the existing grade separator on GST Road at Tambaram.

This will perhaps be the first time that an existing facility is to be altered in the city to create more facilities for motorists. The grade separator has a rotary on the top and six ramps – two on each side – to reach the other side of GST Road or Mudichur or Pallavaram.

The Highways Department is planning to construct an arm for motorists wanting to reach Shanmugam Salai, which runs perpendicular to GST Road. Currently, motorists exit via the ramp to the Mudichur side and take a U-turn in order to reach the busy market area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Otherwise, they take the down ramp on GST Road, travel towards the airport, take a left and then a U-turn to reach Shanmugam Salai, near which the municipal office is located. The facility is of no use to residents as access is being denied to a major marketplace in the area,” said Dayanand, a resident of Mudichur.

The project is expected to cost ₹10 crore of which land acquisition will be ₹2.5 crore and the civil cost ₹7.5 crore. The pedestrian subway located adjacent to the grade separator would be extended so that it will not obstruct the proposed arm, said an official in the Highways Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US