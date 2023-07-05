Tenders floated for an additional ramp at Tambaram flyover

July 05, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tenders have been floated for the construction of an additional ramp for the existing grade separator on GST Road at Tambaram.

This will perhaps be the first time that an existing facility is to be altered in the city to create more facilities for motorists. The grade separator has a rotary on the top and six ramps – two on each side – to reach the other side of GST Road or Mudichur or Pallavaram.

The Highways Department is planning to construct an arm for motorists wanting to reach Shanmugam Salai, which runs perpendicular to GST Road. Currently, motorists exit via the ramp to the Mudichur side and take a U-turn in order to reach the busy market area.

“Otherwise, they take the down ramp on GST Road, travel towards the airport, take a left and then a U-turn to reach Shanmugam Salai, near which the municipal office is located. The facility is of no use to residents as access is being denied to a major marketplace in the area,” said Dayanand, a resident of Mudichur.

The project is expected to cost ₹10 crore of which land acquisition will be ₹2.5 crore and the civil cost ₹7.5 crore. The pedestrian subway located adjacent to the grade separator would be extended so that it will not obstruct the proposed arm, said an official in the Highways Department.

