Tenders called for building stretch of bypass from Rajakilpakkam to Agaramthen

December 29, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tenders have been called for formation of the remaining portion of the 9.3-km Tambaram Eastern Bypass from Rajakilpakkam to Agaramthen.

The 45-metre wide road stretch with a median and storm-water drains will be the last piece in the road that offers crucial connectivity in the southern suburbs. The road was planned to run from the G.S.T. Road at Perungalathur to Rajakilpakkam on the Velachery-Tambaram route.

The ₹49-crore work would be completed in 24 months. The contractor would have to start work from the scratch and it would require plenty of earth and blue metal. Land acquisition was in an advanced stage and payment to property owners was being disbursed, said officials in the Highways department.

Sources among contractors were apprehensive of undertaking the work since the cost of earth was high. “We will only end up making a huge loss if we take up this work. A load of sand costs about nd ₹16,000, which is not what the schedule of rates prescribes,” said a contractor.

Vidhya Sridhar, who takes G.S.T. Road on a regular basis, said that a shortcut to the Velachery Road and East Coast Road would be a great idea. More such connecting roads would reduce traffic congestion on arterial roads, she said.

Meanwhile, work on the 3-km stretch road covering Mappedu and Nedunkundram villages is nearing completion. It will get over by March, said a source. A 3-km stretch of the bypass covering Selaiyur and Thiruvancheri villages was completed in 2014.