Tender for work on two mega streets in Chennai likely to be finalised on June 13

June 09, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start work on mega streets on Monegar Choultry Road in Washermenpet and Khader Nawaz Khan Road in Nungambakkam soon.

The project will be implemented under the Chennai City Partnership of the World Bank to transform city streets to make them inclusive for all users. Corporation Joint Commissioner (Works) G.S. Sameeran said the tender for the two roads is expected to be finalised on June 13. “The work will be completed in 24 months,” he said.

Khader Nawaz Khan Road will be developed as a food street, with non- motorised transport, greenery and gazebos. Work will begin in a week. Khader Nawaz Khan Road runs for 650 metres and Monegar Choultry Road 1 km.

A detailed project report for developing a mega street on Tiruvottiyur High Road (1.2 km) and Arunachaleswarar Koil Street (1.2 km) has been submitted this month. A similar report has been vetted by the Tamilnadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (Tufidco) for 900 metres of Race Course Road in Guindy.

Work on the preparation of a detailed project report for the Guindy multi modal integration facility along 500 metres is under way. Design of the multi modal integration facility has been finalised by Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and Railways. The structural design for the multi modal integration of Washermenpet Metro along 600 metres will be finalised shortly, the officials said.

The total length of the seven roads identified in the first phase under sustainable urban services program is 6.05 km, the officials said.

