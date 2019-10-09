Ten Tibetan nationals arrested for planning protests

The State police have arrested 10 Tibetan nationals, including a writer, an assistant professor and other activists, from Sunday, based on information that they were planning to stage a protest and show black flags to the Chinese President.

The Neelankarai police arrested Tenzing Norbu, 34. He has been working as an English professor at a college on the city’s outskirts. Police sources said he was planning to hold a protest and had asked associates to join him.

The Selaiyur police on Sunday arrested Palden Dhondup, a leader of Tibetan students studying in Chennai, and seven others, including a woman. They were preparing for a black flag protest. The Kottakuppam police arrested Tenzin, an award-winning poet and writer and a native of Dharamshala. The police have booked the ten under provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment and The Foreigners Act.

25 released

On Tuesday, a police team nabbed over 25 other Tibetans in Selaiyur and Tambaram areas. They were employed in hotels and were studying hotel management courses in the city.

The police team obtained undertakings from them under Section 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) of the CrPC, and released them