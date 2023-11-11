Ten roads to be laid under PM’s rural road scheme in Tiruvallur district

November 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Under the Prime Minister’s Rural Road Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) road-laying work worth ₹2,304 lakh covering a distance of of 10 km is to be taken up in Tiruvallur district for the year 2022-23.

The estimates for these ten roads are under preparation after which the required permission would be obtained, said T. Prabhu Shankar, Tiruvallur District Collector while participating in the DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees) meeting held recently.

Roads, including the one running from Kolur to Puducherimedu in Minjur taluk, from Tiruttani- Pallipattu Salai to Chandrasekarapuram, from C. T. Salai to Ammaneri and V.K.N Kandigai to Ayyaneri are to be laid for 2022-23, said Tiruvallur Member of Parliament K. Jayakumar who presided over the meeting.

He explained that in 2019-20, a 50.73 km length of road was laid at a total cost of ₹ 2,560.07 lakh under the scheme. “The Disha committee meeting is convened once in three months, during which heads of all departments are convened to submit updates mostly on Centre-sponsored schemes. Sometimes our meetings go on even beyond lunchtime since it is serious business that is discussed. During one meeting, we had received requests from residents of Avadi for better roads inside the Heavy Vehicles Factory compound and the Committee had summoned senior officials to impress upon them the need to take up the work quickly,” he explained.

During the last meeting, a total of 34 subjects such as construction of houses and the provision of drinking water to houses under various schemes were reviewed.

G. Babu, a resident of Kakalur said that widening work on National Highways running through the district was yet to be completed. “If the MP and Collector could ensure that required land and materials are provided these projects would help reduce accidents and make travel safer,” he said.

