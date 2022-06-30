Ten new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

Ten fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,434 on Thursday. With a total of 56,214 persons having been discharged, there were 57 active cases in the district. The toll stands at 1,163.

Ranipet reported 22 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,133. Five fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,764.

In Tiruvannamalai, 13 fresh cases have been reported. Total number of cases went up to 66,914. Out of this, 66,163 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 66.