Ten lakh flats, houses to come under containment zone

The Chennai Corporation has planned to expand COVID-19 containment zones across the city, said Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash.

Currently, just 25,000 houses are covered in the containment zones. Once containment zones are expanded to cover the entire city, across 426 sq.km., at least 10 lakh apartment complexes and individual houses will be included in field-level operations to control COVID-19.

“The Corporation has launched COVID-19 containment-related exercises in all locations where positive cases have been reported. Currently, 10 containment zones have been earmarked in 21 locations across Chennai. COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the 10 zones,” said Mr. Prakash.

“Each containment zone has 2,500 houses. The houses will be monitored by Corporation workers every day, checking if residents have symptoms. The exercise will continue for a month,” said Mr. Prakash.

“Over 15,000 personnel, including SHG members, will be used by the Corporation to scan the containment zones, every day. The term ‘scan’ means workers will note down symptoms of residents in each household,” said Mr. Prakash.

“As many as 10 lakh locations, including apartment complexes and individual houses, will be monitored daily by the 15,000 workers. Doctors will further examine the residents who have symptoms. The field-level containment plan for the entire city is ready. We will get 100 doctors, in addition to the 200 doctors in Corporation hospitals. Thirty doctors are already at work, containing COVID-19 in the city,” said Mr. Prakash.

Many doctors who have received appointment orders have requested a few days to join duty.

The Corporation is also planning to use services of primary schoolteachers for implementing the plan.

Vacancies in posts

Currently, the civic body has around 50% vacancies in posts of sanitary inspectors, who play a key role in pandemic response. The civic body has just 110 sanitary inspectors in 200 wards of the city. Each sanitary inspector is in charge of one ward, with an average of 50,000 residents. But most sanitary inspectors are handling additional charges of the neighbouring ward, affecting containment-related exercises.

Some women belonging to SHGs have reportedly agreed to join containment-related exercises, said officials.

Many SHGs have already started manufacturing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some wards have at least 120 SHGs, with 20 members each. But such SHG members have said that they would carry out containment operations only after the Corporation provides personal protective equipment. “The Chennai Corporation has not even supplied masks for Amma canteen staff,” said an SHG member.