Ten flights cancelled at Chennai airport

Published - October 04, 2024 06:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ten flights were cancelled at Chennai airport on Friday due to operational reasons and the upcoming airshow.

The flight from Bengaluru to Port Blair via Chennai and Port Blair to Bengaluru via Chennai was cancelled due to operational reasons, airport officials said. “When the airline says it is due to operational reasons, then either the aircraft has developed some snag or the passenger load is very low,” an official said.

This aside, on account of the airshow being organised by the Indian Air Force, the Chennai airport had already announced closure of airspace and indicated that there will be flight disruptions. The departure and arrivals to destinations including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Madurai and Colombo had to be cancelled due to the airshow scheduled on October 6.

