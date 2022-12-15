Ten-day Global Heritage Arts Fest 2022 gets under way in Chennai 

December 15, 2022 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The ten-day Global Heritage Arts Fest 2022, organised by Carnatica and Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha, got under way at Sri Sankara Vidhyashramam School Auditorium in Thiruvanmiyur on Wednesday.

Musicians and music connoisseurs were honoured. The silver jubilee celebration of Carnatica was also held on the occasion.

Mridangam Vidwan Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman was presented the Vishwa Nadha Laya Chakravarthy award. The Vishwa Kala Samridhi Puraskar awards were presented to art patrons Cleveland R. Balasubramaniam and Gomathi Balsubramaniam; and Toronto K. Venkataraman and Padma Venkataraman, who have helped host hundreds of artists and conduct music programmes in North America.

Kala Samrakshaka Award was presented to Lancor Holdings R.V. Sekar. Bharat Kala Sanskriti Poshaka award was given to Narada Gana Sabha secretary K. Harishankar. Managing trustee of Vedanta Desikar Bhavanam R. Mugunthan got the Kala Seva Nirata award; Kathadi Ramamurthi got Nataka Kala Vendhar award; Tanjavur K. Murugaboopathi got Vishva Tala Vadya Visharadha award; Nirmala Rajasekhar got Veena Kala Nirata award; V.K. Manimaran got Isai Kalai Vitthagar award; V.V.S. Murari got the Sangeetha Vadya Dhanurandhara award; Dushyant Sridhar got the Bharatiya Sanskriti Jagran Award; and Sudha Raja got Sangeetha Samyoga Praveena award.

Revathy Subramanian of San Diego and S. Sowmya, vice-chancellor, Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University graced the occasion.

N. Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., lauded the creative genius of K.N. Shashikiran, managing trustee of Carnatica Archival Centre, and Ms. Sowmya, who founded Carnatica 25 years ago. He said this year’s Global Heritage festival was a well-curated programme with a mix of senior and young musicians, katha kutcheri, dance and drama.

M. Krishnamurthy, secretary, Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha said Mr. Shashikiran would always hold innovative concerts like the Pallavi Darbar, and took musicians on a seven-day long cruise where they all performed.

Cleveland V.V. Sundaram said Shashikiran, too, was a child prodigy and had identified ragas as a child and conducted many concerts. He said he wouldn’t have favourites among musicians.

Mr. Sivaraman recalled how Shashikiran and Vidushi Sowmya had taken a lot of trouble to digitise and take Carnatic Music to the world. He was doing a great service along with a band of youngsters, he added.