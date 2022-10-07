Temporary teachers to be appointed for LKG and UKG in T.N.

ADVERTISEMENT

The School Education Department has given the nod for appointing teachers on a temporary basis to handle LKG and UKG classes in anganwadis across 2,381 government elementary and middle schoolsin Tamil Nadu.

For each centre, one teacher is to be appointed. The School Management Committees (SMCs) in the respective school campuses will take charge of appointments of these special teachers.

The School Education Department, in a government order, has said volunteers working with the Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme and having the necessary qualification, including a diploma in elementary education degree, could be appointed. In schools where the SMCs are unable to find volunteers who meet the required qualification, candidates having diploma in elementary education would be appointed. Following their appointments, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the Samagra Shiksha would conduct a training program. After the training, they would teach children from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. A monthly stipend of ₹5000 would be given to the teachers and their period of work will be from June to April – for 11 months in the academic year.

In these select Anganwadis, LKG and UKG classes were introduced in 2018. Earlier this year, the School Education Department had classes would no longer function, leading to a furore. Following this, the department said these classes would continue, and Admissions for the current academic year began in June.