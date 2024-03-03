Temporary storm water drain blocks the path of pedestrians at Kilpauk

March 03, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST

The walkers using the New Avadi Road-Halls Road junction at Kilpauk are facing hardship because of a storm water drain blocking the footpath. The New Avadi Road links Poonamallee High Road with the Halls Road and the Kilpauk Garden Road.

The junction of the New Avadi Road-Halls Road carries a heavy traffic daily. The Halls Road footpath is narrow.

Adding to the inconvenience of the walkers is the pre-cast concrete drain without any protective cover. This obstructs the footpath of the New Avadi Road-Halls Road junction. The concrete blocks were placed for the storm water drain construction more than one year ago.

V. Thyagarajan, Halls Road, Kilpauk Gardens Colony.

Councillor responds:

Councillor for Ward 100 Vasanthi Paramasivam responds: “The infrastructure was constructed temporarily for storm water to drain and link the channel to Otteri Nallah through Halls Road and New Arcot Road. This is not required now. Officials have asked the contractor to remove the channel in three locations. The work is expected to be completed by next week.”

The aim of introducing the paid battery car service at Chennai Central Station is laudable as it facilitates seamless movement of elders to platforms. However, some operators are demanding more money. Though the amount for using the battery car is ₹10 per person, the operators collect more.

V.S. Jayaraman, T. Nagar.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

