Temporary parking on Usman Road bridge to continue

If you managed to shop peacefully in and around Usman Road by leaving your vehicle on the flyover then a share of the credit for this must go to Greater Chennai Traffic Police. For the first time, the traffic department allowed two-and four-wheelers to be parked on one lane of a half-a-kilometre stretch of the bridge thanks to the ongoing construction work on the flyover along South Usman Road and CIT Nagar 1st Main Road.

“This is only a makeshift arrangement as the bridge is currently not in use as work is under way on one side of the bridge. The North Usman Road bridge is going to be linked to Madley junction, and vehicles are not plying so we thought of this arrangement to ease the festival traffic,” says Bandi Gangadhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic - South.

The free parking extended for more than half-a-kilometre stretch of the bridge and drivers could even take a u-turn to exit. The Department sought permission from both the Highways and Greater Chennai Corporation before opening it up for temporary parking.

“May be next year this arrangement cannot happen as the work on the bridge would be completed, but we are identifying vacant spaces where vehicles can be parked. We are even requesting owners to covert their unused plots into parking zones,” says the DCP.

The Department is also working on identifying certain unused GCC lands and those belonging to other government departments that can become parking zones. “This arrangement on the bridge was useful to many people and has eased traffic as well, so we plan to continue this arrangement till the festival season is over, after which there would not be a demand for it,” says Gangadhar.

The department’s main request to the public is not to misuse the arrangement by overstaying on the bridge. “We have police personnel deployed who are keeping a check on vehicles to ensure they are parked only on the basis of a need,” says Gangadhar.

