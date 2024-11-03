ADVERTISEMENT

Temporary parking on Usman Road bridge to continue

Published - November 03, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic — South, says the idea to open up this space for parking was helpful in easing the festival traffic

Liffy Thomas

Vehicle parked on Usman Road Bridge, T. Nagar on October 27 | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

If you managed to shop peacefully in and around Usman Road by leaving your vehicle on the flyover then a share of the credit for this must go to Greater Chennai Traffic Police. For the first time, the traffic department allowed two-and four-wheelers to be parked on one lane of a half-a-kilometre stretch of the bridge thanks to the ongoing construction work on the flyover along South Usman Road and CIT Nagar 1st Main Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is only a makeshift arrangement as the bridge is currently not in use as work is under way on one side of the bridge. The North Usman Road bridge is going to be linked to Madley junction, and vehicles are not plying so we thought of this arrangement to ease the festival traffic,” says Bandi Gangadhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic - South.

The free parking extended for more than half-a-kilometre stretch of the bridge and drivers could even take a u-turn to exit. The Department sought permission from both the Highways and Greater Chennai Corporation before opening it up for temporary parking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepavali shopping rush in Chennai exposes the civic problems of T. Nagar

“May be next year this arrangement cannot happen as the work on the bridge would be completed, but we are identifying vacant spaces where vehicles can be parked. We are even requesting owners to covert their unused plots into parking zones,” says the DCP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Department is also working on identifying certain unused GCC lands and those belonging to other government departments that can become parking zones. “This arrangement on the bridge was useful to many people and has eased traffic as well, so we plan to continue this arrangement till the festival season is over, after which there would not be a demand for it,” says Gangadhar.

The department’s main request to the public is not to misuse the arrangement by overstaying on the bridge. “We have police personnel deployed who are keeping a check on vehicles to ensure they are parked only on the basis of a need,” says Gangadhar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US