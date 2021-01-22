Temporary health workers go on protest seeking job regularisation

Scores of health workers staged a protest in front of the Directorate of Medical Services demanding that they be made permanent employees.
The State government had appointed 3,000 health workers eight years ago for a consolidated pay. The workers since formed an association and have been demanding that they be absorbed.
Minister’s assurance
K. Mariappan, president of the Tamil Nadu Multi-Speciality Hospital Employees Association, said Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar told the Assembly in 2019 that the workers who had completed five years of service would be absorbed. “It has been over a year since he made the announcement but nothing has happened since then,” he said.
“We were appointed as temporary staff. The Minister made the statement in a reply to a question in the Assembly. We have been given the position of multipurpose hospital workers. The government combined five posts such as nursing assistants, sanitary workers, hospital workers, and cleaners. We were appointed instead. We get a consolidated pay but do not enjoy benefits such as leave with pay. Till date it has been no work no pay.”
The employees observed a day’s fast on the DMS premises to draw the attention of the government, Mr. Mariappan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath